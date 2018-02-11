The government is obviously not interested in solving problems, only in appearing to do so and scoring points against the opposition.

It brought the name talks to the fore before negotiations had matured just to cause turmoil within the main opposition party and its handling of the affair may scupper any chance at a resolution. It intentionally opened the Novartis file to cause a stir and push the opposition onto the ropes. With no respect for due process, it threw a bunch of prominent names into the ring. This won’t bring about the catharsis of the political system that is so badly needed, only confusion and unnecessary injury.

Some admire the government’s cynicism and believe its machismo will cow the opposition into submission. They have not considered the major damage being wreaked on the country’s institutions and the divisions being sowed. All they care about is having a good show.