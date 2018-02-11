Burns condemns Koufodinas leave

The 48-hour prison furlough granted to November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas on Friday was a mistake that impacts Greece’s international image, former US ambassador to Greece Nicholas Burns has told Kathimerini.

Burns, now a Harvard University professor, has joined a loud chorus of people who have condemned Koufodinas’s second temporary release in three months.

In honor of the domestic terror group’s victims, Burns posted a photo after Koufodinas’s first furlough in November of a plaque he dedicated as ambassador in memory of “all victims of terrorism in Greece,” listing five who had been attached to the US Mission.

Burns told Kathimerini N17’s leaders do not deserve mercy and deserve to stay in prison.