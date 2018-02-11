Country battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall

A weather front swept across the country over the weekend, chasing off the recent unseasonably mild conditions with a drop in temperatures, powerful winds of up to 9 Beaufort, rainstorms and heavy snowfall. The worst affected areas included the the eastern, central and northern Aegean Sea, the Peloponnese in southern Greece, eastern and central Macedonia, the Ionian Sea and Thrace. Heavy snow also fell in mountainous parts of the mainland. The unsettled conditions are expected to continue through next weekend. [Eurokinissi]