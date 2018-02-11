Antonaros, ex conservative gov’t spokesman, ejected from ND
The decision, announced late Saturday, came following comments made on social media by Antonaros about ND vice president Adonis Georgiadis and the Novartis bribery case.
Evangelos Antonaros, who served as government spokesman in the conservative administration of Costas Karamanlis, has been ejected from New Democracy, the party said in a statement.
In a message posted on Facebook, Antonaros said the decision to expel him from New Democracy was in violation of due procedure and of the party’s “values and principles.”