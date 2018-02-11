Antonaros, ex conservative gov’t spokesman, ejected from ND

Evangelos Antonaros, who served as government spokesman in the conservative administration of Costas Karamanlis, has been ejected from New Democracy, the party said in a statement.

The decision, announced late Saturday, came following comments made on social media by Antonaros about ND vice president Adonis Georgiadis and the Novartis bribery case.



In a message posted on Facebook, Antonaros said the decision to expel him from New Democracy was in violation of due procedure and of the party’s “values and principles.”

