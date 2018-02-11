NEWS |

 
NEWS

Antonaros, ex conservative gov’t spokesman, ejected from ND

TAGS: Politics

Evangelos Antonaros, who served as government spokesman in the conservative administration of Costas Karamanlis, has been ejected from New Democracy, the party said in a statement.

The decision, announced late Saturday, came following comments made on social media by Antonaros about ND vice president Adonis Georgiadis and the Novartis bribery case.

In a message posted on Facebook, Antonaros said the decision to expel him from New Democracy was in violation of due procedure and of the party’s “values and principles.”
 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 