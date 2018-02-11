Switzerland confirms legal assistance requests in Novartis bribery case
Switzerland’s Federal Office of Justice has confirmed it has received two requests for legal assistance from Greece and the United States in connection with probes into the Novartis bribery case.
A Swiss justice ministry official has reportedly confirmed that the requests were received in late 2017 and in January 2018 and are being examined.