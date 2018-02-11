Two climbers found frozen to death on mountain top

Greek firefighters say a man and woman from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have been found frozen to death at the summit of Mount Kaimaktsalan.



The man, 35, and the woman, 28, had been missing since Saturday morning. They were a part of a group of 40 people who were staying at the Greek ski resort of Voras.



The group had climbed the 2,524-meter (8,280-foot) mountain near the border between Greece and FYROM early Saturday and had returned before noon. Rescue workers say the two who died reportedly set off again for the summit, believing, apparently erroneously, that one of the group was missing.



Firefighters were alerted to the missing couple Saturday afternoon but called off their search at sundown amid fog and driving snow. The search resumed Sunday morning. [AP]