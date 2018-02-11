Greek teenage sensation Emmanouil Karalis broke the world junior indoor record in pole vault on Sunday at the national championship that took place in Piraeus.

The 18-year-old Cretan cleared 5.78 meters to win the championship and beat the world record for under-20s by three centimeters.

He even went on to try his luck at 5.86 m. to break the men’s national record, and showed that this is also within his reach.

Olympic and world champion in women’s pole vault Katerina Stefanidi has completed an entire year without defeat, triumphing at a meeting in Rouen, France as she overcame 4.82 m. At the same meeting Costas Filipidis finished third, clearing 5.60 m.