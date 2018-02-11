Atromitos and Olympiakos canceled each other out in a very entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday that leaves the champion far behind the Super League summit, while AEK ground out a 1-0 win over Asteras Tripolis to temporarily go on top until previous leader PAOK hosts Larissa on Monday.



Olympiakos is now four points off the pace and may well find itself even further behind on Monday after PAOK’s game and after the disciplinary committee’s decision on its fans’ pitch invasion after the derby with AEK, risking a three-point deduction.



On Sunday the Reds fell twice behind Atromitos, who scored via Thodoris Vassilakakis and Nicolas Diguiny. Yet they managed to equalize first through Marko Marin and then in injury time with Ehsan Hajsafi, who got the rebound from a saved penalty kick.



Olympiakos is now on 43 points, four more than Atromitos. AEK is on 47, needing a Lazaros Christodoulopoulos penalty strike to beat Asteras in Athens, while missing countless other chances.



Panionios is now alone in fifth after a 1-0 home win against Lamia, with Xanthi staying sixth following a 1-1 home draw with relegation-threatened Kerkyra.



PAS Giannina rose to eighth beating an unrecognizable Panathinaikos 2-1 at Ioannina, thanks to a Pedro Conde brace. The Greens, who now lie in 10th, pulled one back through an own goal by Iraklis Garoufalias.



In other games Panetolikos beat bottom team Platanias 3-0 and Apollon Smyrnis drew 1-1 with Levadiakos.