Gas canister attack on offices of Mareva Grabowski Mitsotaki

Police were investigating Monday a gas canister attack at the offices of a Greek fashion design company owned by Mareva Grabowski Mitsotaki, the spouse of conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The attack took place in the central Athens neighborhood of Psyrri at 3.40 a.m., damaging the entrance of the building. No injuries were reported.

The Greek opposition leader issued a statement condemning the incident, saying that the attack had been the result of government propaganda designed to damage his own political career.