Government condemns attack on business owned by spouse of ND chief

The government on Monday condemned an attack on a business in central Athens owned by Mareva Grabowski Mitsotaki, the spouse of conservative opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In a statement on Monday, Maximos Mansion said it “clearly and firmly” condemned the assault involving three gas canisters, which took place at 3.40 a.m. in Psyrri in central Athens.

No one was injured in the attack which damaged the entrance of the building.

In a statement earlier Monday, the New Democracy chief said the attack had been the result of government propaganda aimed at damaging his own political career.

“This is the result of her ruthless targeting by the backrooms of Maximos Mansion and their mouthpieces, which, of course, aims to hurt me. We're not afraid of them and this will not pass,” Mitsotakis tweeted.