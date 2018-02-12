Appeals prosecutor rules against detention of eight Turkish soldiers
Appeals Prosecutor Georgios Voulgaris has ruled against the detention of eight Turkish soldiers wanted in connection with Turkey’s failed 2016 coup after Ankara made a second request for their extradition.
The Council of Appeals Court Judges has yet to hear the second request from Ankara but Voulgaris deemed the soldiers should not be detained by Greek authorities in the meantime.
However, the eight are currently in custody pending a decision on their asylum applications.