Mitsotakis slams gov’t handling of Novartis bribery case

TAGS: Politics, Justice

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday slammed the leftist-led government’s handling of the Novartis bribery case.

Speaking during a tour of Evia island, Mitsotakis said: “I am interested in bringing Greeks together, not dividing them.”

“In the toxic environment we live in we have to defend ourselves against a case which has started to look more like a case of political persecution,” the New Democracy chief added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe claims by prosecutors that Greek politicians took bribes from the Swiss drugs manufacturer.

