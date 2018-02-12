Mitsotakis slams gov’t handling of Novartis bribery case

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday slammed the leftist-led government’s handling of the Novartis bribery case.



Speaking during a tour of Evia island, Mitsotakis said: “I am interested in bringing Greeks together, not dividing them.”



“In the toxic environment we live in we have to defend ourselves against a case which has started to look more like a case of political persecution,” the New Democracy chief added.



Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe claims by prosecutors that Greek politicians took bribes from the Swiss drugs manufacturer.