Nikos Skalkottas | Athens | February 13

Virtuoso violinist Giorgos Demertzis, acclaimed pianist Vassilis Varvaresos and the Athens Philharmonic, conducted by Byron Fidetzis, will perform two pieces by Nikos Skalkottas that had been thought lost up until about five years and which he first presented in Berlin in 1930: Suite for piano and small orchestra and his Concerto for violin, piano and orchestra. The show at the Athens Concert Hall starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10, 15 and 20 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr