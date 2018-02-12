Ieronymos: Church must approve religion schoolbooks

Archbishop Ieronymos said on Monday that the content of new schoolbooks on religion must have the Church’s approval.



“Religious books must have the seal of the Church,” he told the Romfea religious news agency, adding that he “reminds” the Education Ministry that this right was agreed during a meeting between the Holy Synod, teachers of theological schools and members of the ministry’s Institute of Educational Policy.



Ieronymos told Romfea that the Church must be able to ensure that religion lessons in schools are not “unorthodox and anti-Christian.”



“It must be admitted,” he said, “the state is overlooking us.”