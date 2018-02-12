NEWS |

 
Couple caught with 61 kilos of hashish in Kastoria

TAGS: Crime

Police in Kastoria, northern Greece, seized 61 kilos of hashish and arrested two people on Monday after a search of their car.

The 34-year-old driver and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were stopped by police for a routine check.

They were arrested after police found the cannabis resin in four sacks, as well as a pistol.

The two suspects were expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.

