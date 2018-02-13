Ex-PM Karamanlis seen keeping distance from Antonaros

Figures close to former prime minister Costas Karamanlis have distanced themselves from recent controversial comments by ex-government spokesman Evangelos Antonaros, nipping in the bud any speculation about internal disputes within New Democracy.



Sources close to the ex-premier suggested Antonoras was expressing a purely personal view when he launched an attack on the conservative party’s vice president, Adonis Georgiadis, via social media. Antonaros’s comments led to New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis ousting him from the party.



Kathimerin understands that in the next days, ND MP Kostas Achilleas Karamanlis, a cousin of the former prime minister, is expected to publicly confirm that Antonaros’s comments do not reflect the ex-Greek leader’s views.



Another member of the Karamanlis government, Theodoros Roussopoulos, also kept his distance from Antonaros. “We disagree in our political evaluation,” Roussopoulos told Skai Radio on Monday.