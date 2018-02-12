Voluntary disclosure program finds two kinds of taxpayers

Figures from Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue show that more than half a million taxpayers have declared previously hidden incomes of 10 billion euros and the tax imposed on them is close to 800 million euros.



Those taxpayers are split in two categories: the 36,522 who went to tax offices to enter the favorable payment program reducing their fines and penalties after probes had already started (they have been taxed 377.44 million, of which 183.04 million has already been paid); and another 471,155 who voluntarily went to tax offices to correct errors of the past (they were taxed 417.8 million and have so far paid 79.18 million euros).