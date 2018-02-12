Anarchist group interrupts speech by Tsakalotos

Twenty suspected members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) were detained in Athens on Monday night after interrupting an event at which Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was speaking.



The incident occurred at the headquarters of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), where members of the group burst into the auditorium, chanting slogans against SYRIZA, New Democracy, the banks and auctions of repossessed properties.



They also threw fliers inside the building.



New Democracy responded to the detention of protesters by noting that members of Rouvikonas had not been stopped in the past during similar interventions.