While the clock is ticking toward the deadline by which Exin has to submit a complete lineup for the consortium to acquire Ethniki Insurance, there is strong interest from elsewhere regarding the sale of Greece’s biggest insurer.



Reuters reported on Monday that Chinese real estate company Rongfeng Holding had expressed a renewed interest, combined with another firm, which according to sources is another Chinese firm, Gongbao, one of Ethniki’s suitors at the binding bids stage.



Ethniki owner National Bank of Greece intends to wait for Exin’s deadline to expire on March 28.