BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Chinese interest in Ethniki Insurance is growing

EVGENIA TZORTZI

TAGS: Banking, Privatizations

While the clock is ticking toward the deadline by which Exin has to submit a complete lineup for the consortium to acquire Ethniki Insurance, there is strong interest from elsewhere regarding the sale of Greece’s biggest insurer.

Reuters reported on Monday that Chinese real estate company Rongfeng Holding had expressed a renewed interest, combined with another firm, which according to sources is another Chinese firm, Gongbao, one of Ethniki’s suitors at the binding bids stage.

Ethniki owner National Bank of Greece intends to wait for Exin’s deadline to expire on March 28.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 