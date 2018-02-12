Sports Digest: PAOK returns to the top of the Super League

SOCCER: PAOK climbed back to the top of the Super League table on Monday beating Larissa 3-0, goals coming from Yevhen Shakhov, Fernando Varela and Aleksandar Prijovic. PAOK is on 49 points, two ahead of AEK and nine head of Olympiakos after the Reds were deducted three points.



SOCCER: Last year’s Greek Cup final lineup of PAOK vs AEK is likely to be repeated this year, as the semifinals draw that took place on Monday pitted Larissa against AEK and Panionios against PAOK.



BASKETBALL: Panathinaikos and Greece forward Thanassis Antetokounmpo was the winner of the Most Valuable Player award at the 2018 Basket League All Star Game that took place in Patra last weekend with the International All Stars beating the Greek All Stars 144-137. Antonis Koniaris of PAOK won the triples contest and Stefan Moody of Rethymno the slam dunk competition.