Penthesilea | Athens | February 14-23

Director Pantelis Dentakis has taken up the challenge of working with one of the masterpieces of romantic theater, Heinrich von Kleist's “Penthesilea,” inspired by the mutual passion between the mythical Amazon queen and Achilles at Troy, to address the question: Can one fall in love with one’s enemy? The translation of the German play is by Giorgos Depastas, movement is by Angeliki Stellatou and sets and costumes are designed by Konstantinos Zamanis. Shows take place Wednesdays to Sundays, starting at 9 p.m., and feature English surtitles. Tickets cost 7 and 15 euros.





Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr