The policy of Finlandization that Turkey is carrying out in certain areas where it claims that there are gray zones – in other words questioning their sovereignty – is a dangerous development.



This is what has been happening for some time now in the case of the Imia islets, which Greece and Turkey almost went to war over in 1996 and whose sovereignty Ankara continues to challenge.



Turkey is implementing its Finlandization policy in a violent and provocative manner, as was the case on Monday night when a Turkish coast guard vessel rammed a Greek patrol boat off Imia.



Despite repeated public gestures and announcements in the past, the Greek government is watching events unfold with puzzlement.



The comments made by our European partners were good but the situation is starting to become permanent in nature.