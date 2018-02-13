More transport tickets available

Transport authorities in Athens are stepping up their efforts to broaden the use of electronic travelcards by commuters despite the challenges the network is facing three months since the new ticketing system became fully operational.

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) said Tuesday that paper travelcards valid for 10 or five journeys are now available at more than 1,000 points of sale in the capital, including kiosks and convenience stores.

Even though the switch to the electronic system was made last year, some passengers are still having difficulty buying tickets because of a lack of machines or staff at some metro stations.

Those looking to obtain reduced fares face the biggest challenge as the issuing machines do not cater for them.