ATHEX: Stocks feel global jitters, Turkey row

The despondent atmosphere prevailing on international markets continued to affect Greek stocks and sovereign bonds on Tuesday. According to observers, the latest row with Turkey also weighed on the benchmark at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 821.85 points, shedding 0.20 percent from Monday’s 823.46 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23 percent to 2,091.62 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.05 percent.

The banks index remained unchanged, as National ascended 2.38 percent, while Piraeus gave up 3.36 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.30 percent.

Grivalia Properties advanced 2.80 percent, Aegean Air earned 2.59 percent and Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.96 percent, as PPC declined 2.85 percent and Mytilineos surrendered 2.79 percent.

In total 35 stock posted gains, 64 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58 million euros, up from Monday’s 49.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.49 percent to 69.86 points.