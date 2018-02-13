The Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue are moving ahead with the immediate launch of fresh inspections on uninsured vehicles in Greece, which number an estimated 600,000, the president of the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE), Dimitris Mazarakis, said on Tuesday.

"It’s all ready, the authority has informed us, and in a few days the inspections will begin, scheduled to take place at least twice a year," Mazarakis told an EAEE event on car insurance.

He reiterated the need for an end to the phenomenon of 6 million insured drivers having to also pay for the 600,000 lawbreakers.