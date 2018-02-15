The Power of Music | Athens | February 15-18

The Japanese Embassy in Athens presents “The Power of Music,” a tribute to Japanese cinema consisting of four films which will be screened at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation in their original language with Greek and English subtitles. The festival begins at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday with Takahiro Miki's 2015 drama “Have a Song on Your Lips,” about a former piano prodigy who returns to her home town to work as a substitute music teacher, where she struggles with her own and her students’ anxieties. The other three films are “Maestro!” (2015) by Kobayashi Shotaro, which tells the story of an orchestra that is given a new lease on life by a mysterious benefactor, “A Band Rabbit and a Boy” (2013) by Suzuki Takuji, about a shy teenager who comes out of his shell thanks to music, and “Abraxas” (2010) by Naoki Kato, about a punk rocker turned Buddhist monk. For screening times, call the foundation.



Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550, www.mcf.gr

