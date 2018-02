Kammenos says Turkey’s behavior ‘beyond tolerable levels’

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has slammed Turkey’s “provocative behavior” following a naval incident in the Aegean, saying it “goes beyond tolerable levels.”



In comments made after briefing NATO’s defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, Kammenos said that by violating Greece’s territorial waters, Turkey was also breaching European Union sovereignty.



Kammenos added that the Greek coastguard boat rammed by a Turkish patrol boat near Imia islets on Monday was property of the EU.