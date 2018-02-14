Greece striker Costas Mitroglou has suffered a leg muscle injury and will stay out of action for the next three or four weeks, making him doubtful for the national team’s friendly games next month.

Mitroglou was injured while training with his club in France, Olympique Marseille, and is certain to miss his team’s European games against Sporting Braga for the Europa League.

The Greek soccer federation has arranged for friendly games against Switzerland in Thessaloniki on March 23 and against Egypt in Zurich four days later.

On Wednesday the Iranian federation announced it has arranged with its Greek peer for a Greece vs Iran friendly on June 2 in Turkey.