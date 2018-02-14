Cannabis nursery discovered in Lagonissi
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after police raided a luxury home in Lagonissi, southeastern Attica, where hydroponic cannabis was been cultivated on a large scale.
The drugs squad carried out the raid following a tip-off.
A total of 564 cannabis plants were seized.
Police said that the man they took into custody was already wanted on rape charges.
A prosecutor in Athens referred the case to a local magistrate.