Cannabis nursery discovered in Lagonissi

TAGS: Crime

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after police raided a luxury home in Lagonissi, southeastern Attica, where hydroponic cannabis was been cultivated on a large scale.

The drugs squad carried out the raid following a tip-off.

A total of 564 cannabis plants were seized.

Police said that the man they took into custody was already wanted on rape charges.

A prosecutor in Athens referred the case to a local magistrate. 

