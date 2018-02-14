Moscow voices concern over escalating tension in Eastern Mediterranean

Moscow has expressed concern over escalating tension in the Eastern Mediterranean where the Turkish military has been obstructing a ship contracted by Italian company ENI from approaching an area inside Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to explore for natural gas.



Responding to a question by the Italian news agency AGI, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it followed “with concern” developments inside the island’s EEZ.



“We believe that all sides should refrain from actions that could lead to an escalation of existing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, which could complicate the situation in the region,” it said.



“We hope that all sides will act in accordance with the principles of international law,” it said, adding that any differences should be resolved using “peaceful means.”



The ministry made no reference to the latest naval incident near Imia islets in the eastern Aegean.