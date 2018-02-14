Gov’t looking to the cloud for greater efficiency

Government applications and information systems are being moved to virtual servers, the Government Cloud (G-Cloud), in a bid to modernize Greece’s public administration.

The state has already moved 12 of its information systems to the G-Cloud and there are plans to transfer another 60 soon.

The total project will cost close to 18 million euros but is expected to lead to savings in the long term through, among other things, lower maintenance and technical support costs.



Administrative Reform Minister Olga Gerovasili called it an “emblematic project” that would place Greece among the leading countries in the use of information technology in the public administration.