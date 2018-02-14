The stance taken by the country’s main opposition, as well as the smaller political parties, in the wake of rising tension between Greece and Turkey has been responsible.



The opposition parties have intentionally chosen not to turn up the intensity of their criticism as a result of the tense situation being caused by Turkish actions in the Aegean and the rhetoric coming from Ankara.



Regardless of whatever reservations the opposition may have about the government’s handling of this delicate diplomatic situation, the coalition’s opponents have avoided raising their voices and engaging in petty party politics aimed purely at gains for themselves.



This stance is particularly worth noting because the domestic political environment is already highly charged and has been poisoned by the government itself.