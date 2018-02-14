Tempers fray over auctions

Scuffles break out outside a notary office in central Athens on Wednesday. Police said that eight members of the "Won’t Pay" movement were detained as they attempted to disrupt electronic auctions of foreclosed properties at a notary office on Kapodistriou Street in the city center. All property auctions are gradually being transferred to the online platform. The curtain on physical auctions at courts will officially fall on February 28, after which all foreclosed assets will have to be auctioned online. [ANA-MPA]