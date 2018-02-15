Sotiris Sorogas | Thessaloniki | February 15 - April 5

The northern port city’s Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation presents works by Sotiris Sorogas in a show that juxtaposes painting with poetry, imagery and literature. The acclaimed artist’s works interact with poems by the likes of Odysseas Elytis, Giorgos Seferis and Kiki Dimoula, prompting an artistic dialogue on subjects such as light, eternity and loneliness.





Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr