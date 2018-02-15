Serres police investigate death of Bulgarian man
The body of a man was found in an abandoned home in the northern Greek city of Serres on Thursday and police are not ruling out foul play, authorities said.
The dead man is thought to be a Bulgarian national who had sought shelter at the house in recent days.
His body was found by a fellow Bulgarian who had been searching for him.
Initial assessments by a local coroner said the man had suffered head injuries.