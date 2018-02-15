ATHEX: Utilities lead bourse higher

Buyers have returned to the Greek bourse, bringing handsome gains for the vast majority of local stocks on Thursday, although the low trading volume suggested this was more likely a case of profit-taking than confidence in Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 842.90 points, adding 2.09 percent to Wednesday’s 825.64 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.69 percent to 2,152.27 points.

The banks index outperformed, up 2.23 percent, as Piraeus soared 5.80 percent, National jumped 3.28 percent, Alpha gained 1.18 percent and Eurobank improved 0.60.

Among the other blue chips PPC advanced 5.91 percent, OTE climbed 4.54 percent, GEK Terna increased 4.39 percent, Viohalco ascended 4.19 percent and Sarantis garnered 3.82 percent, while Titan Cement fell 0.43 percent and Coca-Cola HBC gave up 0.26 percent.

In total 87 stocks posted gains, 15 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 40.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.83 percent to 69.52 points.