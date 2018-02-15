Plan to honor Putin postponed

The University of the Peloponnese has postponed plans to award Russian President Vladimir Putin an honorary doctorate next week, Kathimerini has learnt.

Sources said the ceremony, which had been planned to take place in Kalamata next Thursday, was postponed because Putin could not attend the event.

There had been numerous reactions within the academic community following a report by Kathimerini on Wednesday that the university’s Department of History, Archaeology and Cultural Resources Management had planned to honor the Russian leader.

A senior university official told Kathimerini that the aim of the gesture was to highlight the historic ties between Greece and Russia.