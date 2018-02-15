MULTIMEDIA |

 
Protesting contract workers brave the rain

Contract workers employed at municipalities across Attica brave the wet weather to stage a demonstration outside the Interior Ministry in Athens, on Thursday. Their labor union, OTA, declared a work stoppage Thursday demanding the permanent hiring of contract workers by local authorities and the immediate recruitment of more staff to plug gaps in services. The Greek capital was hit by heavy rainfall Thursday but conditions will improve Friday, with temperature expected to rise over the weekend. [ANA-MPA]

