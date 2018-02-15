Fines announced for violating receipts legislation

Companies and freelance professionals face fines starting from 100 euros and reaching up to 20,000 euros if they fail to provide receipts, if they tamper with their tills or if they issue fake invoices, the director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue Giorgos Pitsilis announced on Thursday.

Those who fail to issue receipts will pay fines between 500 and 1,000 euros, depending on the type of their books, while those caught having tampered with their tills will pay 20,000 euros.

The fine for those who continue to receive cash payments over 500 euros each amounts to 100 euros per receipt.