Most of Athens traffic fines for parking offenses

More than 50 percent of traffic fines in 2017 in the Greek capital were for parking violations, according to data released by municipal police authorities.

More specifically, 103,470 tickets were issued for parking violations in 2017 – 55.58 percent of total traffic infringements.

Moreover, traffic police removed 18,923 license plates in 2017 from cars for parking violations – up 23 percent from 2016.

Most of the parking violations took place on Patriarchou Ioakim Street in Kolonaki, followed by Hatzichristou Street in Makriyianni, Amerikis Street in Syntagma,Garibaldi Street near the Acropolis and Thessalonikis Street in Petralona.