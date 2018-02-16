AEK conceded a 1-1 draw at home to Dynamo Kiev on Thursday and will have to score in Ukraine if it is to proceed to the last 16 of the Europa League.



The sole Greek representative left in Europe was the better team at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, but an early goal by the visitors gave the players of Manolo Jimenez a mountain to climb.



Following a good start for AEK in the first 15 minutes, Dynamo got to score with its second chance in the game on the 19th. Paraguayan sensation Derlis Gonzalez overcame the challenge of Michalis Bakakis down Dynamo’s right flank and passed the ball to Viktor Tsygankov who sent the ball home despite the effort by AEK keeper Vassilis Barkas.



After overcoming the shock of conceding a goal at home, AEK slowly increased the pressure on the Dynamo goal, missed a few chances, but had to wait until 10 minutes from time to find a equalizer.



Substitute Lazaros Christodoulopoulos got the rebound from a free-kick that bounced on the wall, sent a high shot goalwards and fellow substitute Astrit Ajdarevic pushed the ball in with his first touch in the game.



The Yellows tried hard in the remainder of the match for a winning goal, but they would not be rewarded.



AEK will miss striker Marko Livaja next Thursday as his booking rules him out of the return leg in Kiev.