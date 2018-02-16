Unfazed by Turkish activity, ExxonMobil sends two vessels to Cyprus's EEZ

US oil giant ExxonMobil intends to send two surveying vessels to Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone in the face of Turkish pressure that has temporarily prevented Italian company Eni’s drilling in Block 3.



Cyprus Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis confirmed that the US firm has contacted Nicosia to voice its support to the Cypriot government and its intention to meet its commitments regarding its rights in Block 10 of the Cypriot EEZ through its consortium with Qatar Petroleum.



Reports say ExxonMobil is sending two vessels that include two special underwater robots to perform surveying work that will determine the precise spots where two drillings will take place after this summer.



US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is a former ExxonMobil chief executive.