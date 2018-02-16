Hahn is persuaded FYROM name dispute will be settled by July

The European Union is “convinced” that the differences between Athens and Skopje on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia can be settled by July, said the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn on Friday.



Questioned in Sofia over the possibility of the issue getting resolved by the end of Bulgaria’s rotating presidency of the European Union on June 30, Hahn said he is “convinced” to that effect.



The Bulgarian capital hosts an informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers and of the countries of the Western Balkans.



FYROM foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov, who is also present, said on the name issue that “there is still work to be done” before a compromise can be achieved.



Berlin announced on Friday that FYROM prime minister Zoran Zaev will visit Chancellor Angela Merkel next Wednesday.