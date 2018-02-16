Direct coastal shipping link between Ionian islands

Hydrofoil company Ilida Paxos announced this week that it will be starting direct coastal shipping links between the Ionian islands on May 1.



The 30-meter-long, 6-meter-wide High Speed Azimut, which can carry 260 passengers, will connect Greece’s westernmost islands for the first time, with Monday-Saturday services until October 31.



The new service will link Corfu with Paxos, the southern port of Vassiliki on Lefkada, Sami on northwestern Cephalonia, and Zakynthos every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while sailing the opposite way on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays.