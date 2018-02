The government is considering further easing of the capital controls it imposed 32 months ago, Skai Radio reported on Friday.



In cooperation with the Bank of Greece, the Finance Ministry is planning for bank customers to be allowed to withdraw 2,300 euros from each account each month, up from the current ceiling of 1,800 euros.



People will also be freely permitted to open a bank account regardless of whether they already have an account at any lender.



The legislative act to this effect is ready, pending its signing by minister Euclid Tsakalotos.



It will soon be published in the Government Gazette.



The last time restrictions were eased was on November 14, although the maximum amount that could be withdrawn in cash each month was not changed then.