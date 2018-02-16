Kissamos cell death being probed
Online
Police in Hania, Crete, were on Friday investigating the death of a 54-year-old Albanian national who was found hanged in a cell in the Kissamos police precinct.
Police in Hania, Crete, were on Friday investigating the death of a 54-year-old Albanian national who was found hanged in a cell in the Kissamos police precinct.
The 54-year-old used a piece of his blanket to hang himself from the cell bars.
He had been detained earlier this week on charges of illegal residence and had been facing deportation.