Kissamos cell death being probed

Police in Hania, Crete, were on Friday investigating the death of a 54-year-old Albanian national who was found hanged in a cell in the Kissamos police precinct.

The 54-year-old used a piece of his blanket to hang himself from the cell bars.

He had been detained earlier this week on charges of illegal residence and had been facing deportation. 

