Bulgaria wades into FYROM name dispute

Bulgaria has waded into a 25-year-long dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) regarding the latter’s name, saying that issue also concerns Bulgaria.

FYROM and Greece are in a renewed push to resolve their dispute. Greece objects to its northern neighbor using the name, saying it implies territorial claims on its own province of Macedonia. One solution being discussed is to add a qualifier such as "new," "upper" or "north" to the name.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said Friday after meeting with his FYROM counterpart Gjorge Ivanov that any name agreed on with Athens should not include "a geographical qualifier that is related to the territory of Bulgaria." He did not explain further. [AP]