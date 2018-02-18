The professional capabilities of Greece’s ruling elite are restricted to the art of petty party politics. Government officials cultivated their talent in university amphitheaters and campaign backrooms. Hence they now excel in political intrigue and public relations stunts.



All that however is not enough to rule a country facing immense challenges and threats. Reaching a compromise with the country’s European partners is one thing, while adopting a truly European style of governance is quite another.



The failure has become painfully evident in recent days. Their urge for political domination has led to institutional excesses and distortions which raise serious questions about the government’s narrative that the country is on the path to normality.



Meanwhile, external threats are escalating. Now we need prudence and consensus between the country’s political forces. Above all, we need a government that does not treat its political foes as enemies to be exterminated and which is able to recognize when extraordinary circumstances dictate a different sort of behavior.