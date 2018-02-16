ATHEX: Stocks post moderate rise at end of week

Some investors cash in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s gains as the week drew to a close, but the benchmark at Athinon Avenue remained in the black on Friday, mainly thanks to Coca-Cola HBC and a few other blue chips. However, the credit sector headed south.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 846.07 points, adding 0.38 percent to Thursday’s 842.90 points. On a weekly basis it increased 2.09 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.89 percent to 2,171.48 points and mid-caps edged 0.08 percent higher.

The banks index contracted 0.92 percent as Eurobank surrendered 1.97 percent, Piraeus conceded 1.37 percent, National gave up 0.95 percent and Alpha slipped 0.15 percent.

CCHBC jumped 4.31 percent, Jumbo rose 2.85 percent and Titan Cement improved 2.81 percent, as Sarantis lost 2.34 percent and Viohalco contracted 2.16 percent.

In total 57 stocks reported gains, 54 took losses and 25 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s 52.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.69 percent to 69.93 points.