Ship’s crew report large cocaine haul

Italian authorities have seized some 300 kilograms of cocaine from a Greek commercial vessel at the port of Genoa, Italian media reports said on Friday.

According to sources, the Malta-flagged Dimitris C container ship stopped at ports in Colombia and Spain before reaching Italy. The drugs were found in 20 plastic bags.

The company that owns the vessel, Danaos Shipping Co Ltd, said in a statement on Thursday that the illicit cargo was discovered during a routine check carried out by the crew, who reported the discovery to Italian authorities.

In September last year, Peruvian authorities found 121 kilos of cocaine on the same ship. The 23-member crew were questioned by a local prosecutor and released without charge.